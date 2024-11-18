Watch Now
Double shooting leaves one dead in West Baltimore Monday morning

A Nov. 18 double shooting left a man dead in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue
Double Homicide Baltimore City
BALTIMORE — A deadly double shooting in West Baltimore Monday morning.

Around 9:12am police received a shot spotter alert in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue.

On scene officers discovered two unidentified men shot.

One died. Police said he was 40-year-old.

The second victim remains hospitalized.

A WMAR crew captured some footage of the crime scene, which appeared to stretch along a group of rowhomes and a corner liquor store.

There is no word on a potential motive or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

