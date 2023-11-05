Double shooting in Montgomery County leaves one dead, one critically injured

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A double shooting in Montgomery County left one person dead and another person critically injured on Saturday.

Officers were called to the America's Best Wings in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Avenue just before 6:00 p.m.

As police arrived they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim is in critical condition.

According to police, an altercation inside the restaurant is what led to the shooting.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Police say the investigation is still active and ongoing.