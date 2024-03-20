Door Dash driver carjacked at gunpoint

BALTIMORE — A Door Dash delivery followed by an armed carjacking challenges a sense of security long held by residents in this neighborhood in Canton.

“I brag all the time about this block, the 700 block of South Montford,” said R.J. Christian, “It’s a great block. We have great neighbors. Great restaurants. This is the first I’ve heard of it. I’m very surprised.”

Police say it happened around 8:30 on Tuesday night.

The victim had just delivered a food order and was returning to his car when five suspects, each armed with a firearm, approached the victim and demanded his personal belongings and car keys before driving away in his vehicle.

We spoke to a resident here in the block who says he’s the one who actually ordered the food that the man was delivering and he described it as a crime of opportunity.

He says the suspects came around a corner and confronted the victim in a matter of seconds before disappearing with his 2017 Nissan Maxima that carries a temporary tag.

An unusual act of violence in an otherwise peaceful neighborhood where residents are just relieved it did not result in bloodshed.

“I guess the driver did the right thing,” said Christian, “He gave up the money, because there’s no sense in risking someone’s life, but it’s really just unfortunate.”