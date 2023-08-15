Watch Now
Doodlehatch Festival bringing "crazy fun" to Columbia

WMAR
Posted at 4:29 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 16:29:53-04

COLUMBIA, Md. — This weekend, you can enter a world of whimsy, fantasy and wonder, right in metro Baltimore.

The Doodlehatch Festival is transforming Long Reach Village Center in Columbia into a family-friendly celebration of all things fantasy.

There'll be live mermaids, a Mad Hatter tea party, fort-making, an obstacle course, magic, stilt-walkers, and more. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19-20.

Doodlehatch Festival poster
Longtime artist Lee Andersen created the Doodlehatch Interactive Art Museum in 2020, bringing together 42 artists at the time. She's also the president of ManneqART Fantasy Festival, which she began in 2013.

"We invited artists from all over the country to send us these amazing dresses, like metal and wood dresses," she explained.

Visitors who walk into the art museum can feel overwhelmed by all the exuberance.

Andersen said:

It's visually, like, crazy fun.

"That's what drives me, is this love of creativity, love of the community and just working with the artists," she said.

For more information, visit Doodlehatch.com .

