Don't let stock market myths derail your long-term goals

You’ve probably heard the old saying: “Sell in May and Go Away.” It’s been around

forever — the idea being that the stock market underperforms from May through

October, so investors think they’re being clever by cashing out for the summer and

jumping back in around Halloween.

Sounds like a fun strategy, right? Easy and seasonal — almost like investing by

horoscope.

But here’s the reality: this kind of market timing rarely works. In fact, it can hurt your

long-term performance more than it helps.

When you pull out of the market based on a calendar gimmick, you run the risk of

missing some of the best days — those surprise rallies that often make up a big chunk

of annual gains. And if you’re investing for the long haul — retirement, a home, your

kids’ education — missing those good days can throw off your entire plan.

The truth is no one has a crystal ball. Not the big-name analysts. Not your neighbor who

thinks he’s a stock-picking genius. And certainly not some age-old rhyme about the

calendar.

Let’s take another example: October. It gets a bad rap because of some infamous

crashes, like the ones in 1929 and 2008. But statistically, October has been more of a

rebound month than a crash month over the last few decades. Again — myth doesn't

equal math.

Here’s my advice: don’t let headlines or superstitions decide when you invest. Instead,

focus on building a plan based on your goals, your timeline, and your risk tolerance.

Stay consistent. Stay calm. And remember — long-term success in the stock market is

built with patience, not panic.

The most effective investment strategy is to stay invested, stay focused, and stay the

course. That’s how lasting wealth is built—and how you create your rich financial future.

Find more information at www.candyvalentino.com