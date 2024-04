BALTIMORE — Don't take it to the dump. Donate it.

It's a message a furniture company put into motion, donating furniture rather than trashing it.

Today, groups began picking up office furniture, like desks, chairs, and filing cabinets.

It all comes from Maryland Office Interiors in Locust Point, which is redesigning their showroom.

One recipient is Bridges Baltimore, a non-profit that helps students.

Other groups receiving furniture include Habitat for Humanity and Black Women Build-Baltimore.