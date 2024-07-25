Donating Ravens History

BALTIMORE — For the first time in its 77 year history The Baltimore Marching Ravens are donating an entire band's worth of instruments to local schools and community ensembles.

The band got new instruments this year and didn't want its vast collection of now unused ones to go to waste. The brass instruments date back to 1998, while the percussion section is from 2009. Each piece has been expertly cared for, annually repaired, and inspected by Menchey Music for quality assurance.

Groups can apply for specific instruments on this form. Applications are open until August 21st, and recipients will be notified by early September.

The Marching Ravens debuted in 1947 as the Baltimore Colts’ Band, and remains the largest musical organization associated with an NFL team.