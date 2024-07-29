Dollar General adds produce to Randallstown store

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Dollar General recently remodeled its Randallstown location, and it now includes fresh produce.

The company announced that the store features "the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores...fresh fruits and vegetables including, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more."

The remodeled store is in the Marriottsville Center shopping center, on Liberty Road near Marriottsville Road.

Five other Dollar General stores in the Baltimore area have produce.

Two are in north Baltimore (York Road near Northern Parkway; and on Greenmount near 33rd Street), and three are in the southwest (Frederick Avenue near Collins; Hollinswood Park shopping center on Patapsco Avenue; on East Drive in Arbutus).

Dollar General noted that it has "more individual points of produce distribution than any other U.S. mass retailer or grocer."

Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in a statement: