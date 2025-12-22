DOJ takes Black & Decker to court over hazardous defects of some tools

BALTIMORE — The Department of Justice is taking Black & Decker to federal court for allegedly violating the Consumer Product Safety Act.

According to the DOJ, the company which operates out of Towson, failed to report potentially hazardous defects and safety risks associated with some of their utility bars and miter saws.

Black & Decker reportedly began manufacturing the utility bars in December 2015.

Generally used for prying or ripping, numerous complaints were made about the bars unexpectedly breaking or snapping causing injury to customers.

The DOJ says Black & Decker didn't notify the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission about it until May 2019.

As for the miter saws, there were hundreds of complaints about the rear protective guards and plastic deflectors breaking between 2019 and 2022. Some customers were left with hand and facial injuries as result, yet it took Black & Decker until June 2022 to report it.

The DOJ is now asking a Maryland judge to impose civil penalties and an injunction ordering the company to comply with federal law.

