DOJ proposes Johns Hopkins consent decree over alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Hopkins to pay $150k to resolve ADA complaints
BALTIMORE — The Department of Justice says its agreed with Johns Hopkins Health System on a proposed consent decree that would resolve alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

A complaint filed in the United States District Court of Maryland accuses Hopkins of "denying people with disabilities equal access to medical care by excluding their necessary support persons."

According to Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron, Hopkins on numerous occasions failed to follow their own policies in letting patients with disabilities be accompanied by a family member or aide while receiving medical care.

"Support persons can help individuals with disabilities to communicate, such as providing their medical history and answering questions, and to understand what is happening, such as medical instructions they are given during their care and discharge," the DOJ said Thursday in a release.

A judge still needs to sign off on the consent decree before it can go in effect.

Under the proposed agreement, Hopkins, without having to admit to liability, would pay $150,000 to settle with those patients who claim to have been impacted.

They've also pledged to update organizational policies that comply with the ADA, and to properly train employees in following those guidelines.

We've reached out to Johns Hopkins for comment, and are awaiting a response.

