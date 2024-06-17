Dogs stimulate their minds by spending time in the pool

REISTERSTOWN, Md — Animals wear a fur coat for the entire summer. They need all the help they can get to cool off.

There’s a group of shelter pets who will be living that oasis life. The Baltimore Humane Society just barked up a new pool at their facility in Reisterstown today.

As the K9s dive in, backflip, doggypaddle, and shake off, shelter workers say the laps in the pool have more benefits than cooling off.

“It will help them with mental stimulation, exercise, and just being able to interact with each other," says Alexa Jones, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at The Baltimore Humane Society.

“It's really, truly a wonderful addition for these dogs here.”

The pool was built in partnership with the Violet and Reuben Jiji Foundation.