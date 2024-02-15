'Dog's Day Out' lets you take a shelter dog out for an adventure

BALTIMORE — A chance to spend some time with a new furry friend without the full commitment of having a dog!

BARCS is starting up a 'Dog's Day Out' program to get the dogs more time outside the kennel. It is also an effort to find the pups a new foster home or even get adopted.

Anyone from the public can sign up to take a shelter dog out for an adventure.

“We are so excited to launch this new program and give the dogs in our shelter more enrichment opportunities,” says Bailey Deacon, Director of Philanthropy and Communications at BARCS.

Sign up online to take a dog out any day of the week. If you don't have dog supplies, BARCS has you covered. They provide a leash or harness best suited for the dog, along with general care supplies and a list of dog-friendly places to go. BARCS suggests everything from taking a hike to taking a nap with your new furry friend. The dog must stay on the leash and is not allowed to go to a dog park or meet other pets.

“We hope that Dog’s Day Out will allow for more dogs to find foster homes, get adopted, or even just experience new and exciting things outside of the shelter. This can also help us to better understand a dog’s personality in new environments and provide additional fun details about the dog to potential adopters.”

Dog's Day Out launches the weekend of February 24 - 25 at BARCS Animal Shelter at 2490 Giles Road in Baltimore.

You can take a dog out at 9 a.m. on weekends and return them to the shelter by 12 p.m. During the week, you can take them out at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. and have them back by 4 p.m.

You can learn more about the program by clicking here.