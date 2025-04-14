Dogs alert sleeping woman of fire allowing her to escape burning trailer

MILLINGTON, Md. — A woman's dogs may have very well saved her life.

On Friday afternoon, a camper trailer caught fire on Dogwood Court in Queen Anne's County.

At the time flames broke out, a woman was inside the trailer asleep.

Luckily, her dogs were there to wake her up.

After having no luck extinguishing the fire on her own, the woman was able to escape the burning trailer with just minor injuries.

It appears the dogs made it out fine, but the State Fire Marshal said two cats are unaccounted for.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Members of the Crumpton Volunteer Fire Department got things under control in about 15 minutes.

Unfortunately, the damage was already done, approximately $10,000 worth. The American Red Cross and family members are assisting the displaced victim.

No smoke alarms or sprinkler systems were present.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by an accidental electrical failure.