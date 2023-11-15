Dog shot and killed after running off owner's property and acting 'aggressive'

FREDERICK, Md. — A dog was shot and killed in Frederick County after running off the owner's property on November 3.

Just before 6 p.m., officers from Frederick County Animal Control were sent to assist the County's Sheriff's Office for the report of a dog shooting in Union Bridge.

It was reported that two dogs were running off the owner's property and that one dog was killed on a neighbor's property.

This was after the dogs allegedly behaved in an "aggressive and threatening" manner.

Police say there were no criminal findings while on the scene and handed the investigation over to Animal Control.

The dog owner was issued a citation for violating the county's ordinance, as the dogs were unrestrained, unaccompanied and off the owner's property at the time of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

At the time of this writing, no charges have been filed against the reported shooter.