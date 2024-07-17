Dog rescued from hot car abandoned on DC Beltway

GREENBELT, Md. — State troopers rescued a dog that was left alone in a hot car on the shoulder of the D.C. Beltway yesterday.
The dog was found in a vehicle that was turned off, with the windows rolled up.
The vehicle was on the shoulder of I-495 near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, in the Greenbelt area of Prince George's County.
Maryland State Police's Aviation Command said in a Facebook post:
The dog was showing signs of heat exhaustion and needed immediate care. The dog was removed from the vehicle, given water, and placed in a cooled patrol car. After a few minutes, the dog started to perk up and showed signs of improvement! The dog then enjoyed exploring the inside of our cruisers while animal control was contacted.