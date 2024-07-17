Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dog rescued from hot car abandoned on DC Beltway

State Trooper Shane McGregor helps rescue dog from hot car
Maryland State Police Aviation Command
State Trooper Shane McGregor helps rescue dog from hot car<br/>
State Trooper Shane McGregor helps rescue dog from hot car
State Trooper Shane McGregor helps rescue dog from hot car
State Trooper Shane McGregor helps rescue dog from hot car
Posted at 9:46 AM, Jul 17, 2024

GREENBELT, Md. — State troopers rescued a dog that was left alone in a hot car on the shoulder of the D.C. Beltway yesterday.

The dog was found in a vehicle that was turned off, with the windows rolled up.

The vehicle was on the shoulder of I-495 near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, in the Greenbelt area of Prince George's County.

Maryland State Police's Aviation Command said in a Facebook post:

The dog was showing signs of heat exhaustion and needed immediate care. The dog was removed from the vehicle, given water, and placed in a cooled patrol car. After a few minutes, the dog started to perk up and showed signs of improvement! The dog then enjoyed exploring the inside of our cruisers while animal control was contacted.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices