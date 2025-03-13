Dog reported thrown from car on 695 in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Some area residents are still searching for a person who was seen throwing a dog from a car on the Beltway this Sunday.

The dog was ultimately found and is being cared for.

Witnesses said they saw a bin being thrown from a vehicle on I-695 inner loop near the Route 43 split in White Marsh, around noon on March 9.

Several people reportedly got out to help find the dog, searching the neighborhood.

Baltimore County Animal Services told WMAR:

This dog was brought to BCAS on 3/10 as a stray with reports of being thrown from a car. The dog’s name is Blue and he is 15 years old. As with all animals that come in as strays, we will hold him for the 3-day stray hold and if not reclaimed, he will be medically and behaviorally evaluated for best placement. That’s all we can provide at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Maryland State Police (410-768-7388).