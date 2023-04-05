Watch Now
Dog kills 2-year-old boy in Frederick County

Posted at 10:59 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 22:59:39-04

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A dog is in quarantine after it killed a two-year-old boy in Frederick County.

Around 5:13 p.m., the Brunswick Police Department and the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services received a call for service of a child in cardiac arrest.

The incident happened in the 400 block of West B Street in Brunswick.

Police say when they arrived, they found a two-year-old boy suffering from life-threatening injuries sustained from a dog bite.

While treating the child's injuries, he went into cardiac arrest according to officials. After performing life saving measures, the boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Due to the victim being a child and out of respect for the family, no other identifying information is available.

According to the Frederick County Division of Animal Control, the dog is currently in quarantine.

