Dog dies in electrical-cord fire in Cecil County

Posted at 10:41 AM, Jul 31, 2023
RISING SUN, Md. — A wound-up electrical cord is blamed for a fire that killed a dog in a camper trailer in Cecil County over the weekend.

It was reported on McGrady Road in Rising Sun at about 4:35 p.m. July 29, said the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office.

The Fire Marshal's Office is reminding residents to "always fully extend any electrical cord prior to using. Current traveling through an electrical cord generates heat and by unwinding the cord, the heat is able to dissipate."

The fire caused an estimated $8,000 in damage, and took 25 firefighters about 10 minutes to control. It was discovered by a neighbor, on the rear electrical cord reel.

