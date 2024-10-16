Dog, cat doing well after being found starving in Baltimore home

BALTIMORE — There's a happy update to a very sad story reported by BARCS Animal Shelter last month.
Bambi was a young dog found starving, in critical condition, in a Baltimore home - together with Oreo the cat.
They're just two of many, many animals found living in deplorable conditions in Baltimore City.
But, for Bambi and Oreo at least, things are looking up.
BARCS reported:
Bambi is currently in a foster home and doing well! She has been slowly gaining weight and is getting stronger every day. We hope that she will be available for adoption soon. Oreo was adopted by a family a few weeks ago and is very loved!