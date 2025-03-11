Doctor at UMD Shore Medical Center in Easton accused of sexually assaulting multiple women

EASTON, Md. — A doctor at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

Authorities say detectives met with a woman in June 2024 who told them that while she was working at the medical center, Dr. Aman Patel, 43, sexually assaulted her multiple times.

She told police during the spring of 2024 Patel, who was a traveling cardiologist, would sometimes kiss her without her consent. He would then escalate to touching her inappropriately, also without her consent.

A second victim, who also worked at the medical center, told police Patel performed the same actions to her as he did the first victim, but added he forced her to perform oral sex.

A third victim said that Patel grabbed her buttocks and revealed his private parts to her while she was in his office, prompting her to immediately leave.

Detectives questioned Patel while he attended a hearing with the State of Maryland's Board of Physicians.

Patel confessed to police that he did make sexual contact with other women on the staff of the medical center, who had not reported the incidents to law enforcement.

According to police, Patel lives in Texas and travels to different states for employment contracts.

He was taken into custody without incident by the Keller Police Department in Texas and his medical license was suspended in Maryland and multiple other states.

He is charged with first and second degree rape, eight counts of fourth degree sex offense, six counts of second degree assault, two counts of false imprisonment and three counts of harassment.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims or witnesses who have not come forward.

If you or someone you know has been affected, of if you have any additional information, contact the Easton Police Department 410-822-1111.