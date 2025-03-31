Dobbins Island listed for $2.7 million near Chesapeake Bay

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ever wanted to live on your own private island?
Now you can, if you happen to have $2.7 million on hand.
Dobbins Island is up for sale.
It sits on seven acres along Maryland's Magothy River, leading out to the Chesapeake Bay.
A 4,000+ square foot custom home, built in 2019, stands atop with a 360-degree panoramic view of the water and Bay Bridge.
This three bed & bath sanctuary is only accessible by boat, and features its own mile long beach with boating dock.
The resort like island home possesses two stone fireplaces, a generator, attached garage, and even an elevator.
Outside are multiple balconies, decks, and a rooftop terrace to enjoy 4,000 feet of waterfront.
If you have some extra cash, you can purchase an additional 2.5 acre waterfront parcel nearby. For both the total price is $3.4 million.
Check out the listing from the Brad Kappel Team with Sotheby's International realty.