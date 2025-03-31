Watch Now
Dobbins Island listed for $2.7 million near Chesapeake Bay

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ever wanted to live on your own private island?

Now you can, if you happen to have $2.7 million on hand.

Dobbins Island is up for sale.

It sits on seven acres along Maryland's Magothy River, leading out to the Chesapeake Bay.

A 4,000+ square foot custom home, built in 2019, stands atop with a 360-degree panoramic view of the water and Bay Bridge.

This three bed & bath sanctuary is only accessible by boat, and features its own mile long beach with boating dock.

The resort like island home possesses two stone fireplaces, a generator, attached garage, and even an elevator.

Outside are multiple balconies, decks, and a rooftop terrace to enjoy 4,000 feet of waterfront.

If you have some extra cash, you can purchase an additional 2.5 acre waterfront parcel nearby. For both the total price is $3.4 million.

Check out the listing from the Brad Kappel Team with Sotheby's International realty.


