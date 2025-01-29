'Do not disturb the alligator' signs popping up in Maryland, don't fall for them

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Alligators are not native to Maryland, but someone wants you to think they are.

Police in Montgomery County are warning residents of a prank involving the reptiles.

Signs that say "Do not disturb the alligators" signs popping up along the Sligo Creek Trail in Takoma Park.

Officials say the signs were not posted by the Department of Natural Resources, Park Police or Montgomery Parks.

"Our alligators are not dead or sleeping. This of year, alligators enter "brumation," the reptile version of hibernation... Do not feed and keep small children and pets from the water's edge," the sign reads.

There have been no reported sightings of alligators.