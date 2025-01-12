DMV residents can expect to see "unmanned aerial systems" hovering over military bases this week

BALTIMORE — Talk seems to have settled down a bit, but drone sightings remain a hot topic with many still wondering their origin.

As a heads-up the U.S. Air Force on Friday issued a Public Service Announcement, alerting of a planned government exercise going on between January 13-15 above three military bases in the DMV area.

"The Civil Air Patrol, in support of Air Forces Northern, will conduct calibration flights with small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) over Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Joint Base Andrews and Washington Navy Yard," the agency said in a statement. "The purpose of these flights is to test the integration of various sensors and systems."

The Air Force added "We want to assure the public that these flights are carefully planned and executed to minimize any potential disruption to daily activities."