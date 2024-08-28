Diversifying the tech industry one tech hub at a time

BALTIMORE — Across the country right now, there are 31 tech hubs tasked with the goal of changing the way our world works.

One of those hubs is developing the next big tech right here in Baltimore.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration set up the $1 billion tech hub program last year.

It focuses on making sure America is a leader in new tech and the business that comes with it.

But another goal is to equally spread that business in the historically narrow industry.

The program director visited the Morgan State branch of the hub and said that's one of the biggest strengths.

"I do think equity is at the core of what's happening here, and because of Baltimore, because of the surrounding counties, because of the history, and because of the resources in the city, I think it's it's really solving a lot of problems. This hub is going to come together to do that with technology," said Eric Smith.

The Greater Baltimore Committee leads the Baltimore hub.

Its primary focus is innovating healthcare technologies. One of its current projects is an AI-powered autonomous wheelchair to take people to their gate at BWI.