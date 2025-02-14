BALTIMORE — Disney on Ice returns to Baltimore just in time for a magical Valentine's Day.

This weekend's performances include Disney classics like Toy Story, the Little Mermaid, and Moana. Audiences can expect to see a lot of acrobatics, story-telling, and world-class skating.

The WMAR-2 News team went behind-the-scenes for a sneak peak of some of the tricks and stunts featured in this weekend's shows. Izzi Gorowski, one of the ensemble skaters, says they'll have everything from trampolines to people on hoverboards on the ice.

Disney on Ice runs through this weekend at the CFG Bank Arena. You can find more information on the show here.

