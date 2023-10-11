"Disney On Ice" coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Coming to Baltimore this weekend is a high-flying celebration of the world of Disney.

Disney On Ice will be at CFG Bank Arena Thursday through Sunday with its new show, "Magic in the Stars."

From Jiminy Cricket to Tiana and Buzz Lightyear, dozens of your favorite Disney characters are skating into Baltimore.

The production will take viewers on an adventure through the night sky, with more than 55 characters and tell more than a dozen different stories.

This will be the first time Disney on Ice includes characters from "Frozen 2" and from "Raya and the Last Dragon."

The show promises to be a particularly interactive one, with attendees helping to defeat "Toy Story"'s Zurg, for example.

"Magic in the Stars" promises to inspire viewers with the message that you can make magical things happen with a wish, and that everyone has dreams they want to come true.

The show will run at 7 p.m. Oct. 12; 7 p.m. Oct. 13; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14; and 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or CFGBankArena.com .