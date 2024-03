DUNDALK, Md. — On overnight house fire in Dundalk leaves a woman dead.

Around 2:30am Monday, Baltimore County Fire crews were called to Shortway for reports of a home on fire.

Firefighters discovered a dead woman and dog inside the home.

Crews also pulled a man from the burning home and took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the fire was started by improperly discarded smoking materials.