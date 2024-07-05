Dirt bike driver dies after colliding with car in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The driver of a dirt bike is dead after colliding with another car Thursday night.

On the Fourth of July, around 8:57 p.m., a 25-year-old man was driving a dirt bike in the 900 block of West Lexington Street, when he hit a Dodge Charger.

Medics responded to the scene and took the driver to a hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver of the Charger remained on the scene and another person removed the dirt bike from the scene before police arrived.

Crash Team investigators are investigating this incident.