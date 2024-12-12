Director of Baltimore City Department of Transportation steps down

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Transportation's director Corren Johnson is stepping down, effective immediately.

Veobia Akilo, Chief Administrative Officer, will serve as the interim Director.

“I would like to thank Director Johnson for her dedication and commitment to the City of Baltimore and our residents,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I am confident that Interim Director Akilo will continue to advance our shared vision for improving the delivery of City services and building a more efficient, equitable Baltimore.”

During her time as director, she recruited and onboarded more than 20 new traffic enforcement officers.