Direct care and service care workers awarded $2 million grant

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's direct care and service workers are getting some relief funds.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investment that provided a $2 million grant to the workers.

The grant will be provided to 1199SEIU Training and Employment Fundsoperating on behalf of the Healthcare Industry Grant Corporation.

Direct care workers play a large role in delivering home healthcare, long-term care and nursing home services.

Each eligible applicant will receive a direct cash grant of $500. Beneficiaries must meet all of the following qualifications for the reward:

For homecare workers:



Must be a resident of Baltimore City

Must be employed by a Residential Services Agency on the Maryland State Department of Health’s list of approved agencies for a cumulative of at least 6 weeks between March 1, 2020, through August 31, 2022.

For long-term care/nursing home workers: