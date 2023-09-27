Watch Now
Direct care and service care workers awarded $2 million grant

Julio Cortez / AP
Posted at 2:14 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 14:14:25-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's direct care and service workers are getting some relief funds.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investment that provided a $2 million grant to the workers.

The grant will be provided to 1199SEIU Training and Employment Fundsoperating on behalf of the Healthcare Industry Grant Corporation.

Direct care workers play a large role in delivering home healthcare, long-term care and nursing home services.

Each eligible applicant will receive a direct cash grant of $500. Beneficiaries must meet all of the following qualifications for the reward:

For homecare workers:

  • Must be a resident of Baltimore City
  • Must be employed by a Residential Services Agency on the Maryland State Department of Health’s list of approved agencies for a cumulative of at least 6 weeks between March 1, 2020, through August 31, 2022.

For long-term care/nursing home workers:

  • Must be a resident of Baltimore City
  • Must be employed by a provider on the Maryland State Department of Health’s list of approved skilled nursing facilities for a cumulative of at least 6 weeks between March 1, 2022, through August 31, 2022.
