Mr. Dilly visits Mr. Trash Wheel ahead of the Big Dill Pickle Festival

BALTIMORE — If you walked by the Inner Harbor on Thursday and saw a man-sized pickle in sunglasses dancing on top of Mr. Trash Wheel, don't worry, you aren't 'dillerious.'

The Big Dill Pickle Festival comes back to Baltimore on September 21.

The event started here a few years ago and now tours the country.

To celebrate its homecoming, the mascot Dilly visited the Inner Harbor cleaning icon.

Dilly having a good time with Mr. Trash Wheel Mr. Pickle Dancing

The Big Dill's organizer says the event has something to "pickle" everyone's fancy.

"It got started because we saw the revolution coming. There is a pickle revolution, and we have all these artists and pickle makers with hundreds of different pickles. You can taste them all at the world's largest pickle party, and it is a delicious event," said Kevin Baxter, a managing partner with the Big Dill.

Tickets to the Big Dill are selling fast with only a few hundred left.

For more information on the festival, click here.