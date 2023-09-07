Digital Navigator program helps CCBC students train people on internet usage

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Students are helping Baltimore-area residents get connected to the internet at home.

Now, that program is expanding.

Today, CCBC announced the launch of a digital navigator program.

Comcast is funding it through a $150,000 grant of the school.

The students will be trained to help people with the federal government's affordable connectivity program and to help them learn how to use the internet.

One current navigator says it's more than a role for her.

"It's a mission to ensure that everyone, regardless of your age of your background, or circumstances, can get connected to the internet, at home and learn the digital skills needed to find employment, manage their healthcare, stay connected to your family and friends. It's a mission that exemplifies the spirit of inclusivity. The impact I make on someone's life, and by helping them navigate the digital landscape has become one that I will never forget," one person said.

The program is mainly aimed at seniors who either haven't used the internet before or aren't comfortable with it.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski says roughly 25% of people in Baltimore County are seniors.