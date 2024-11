RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Were you in Randallstown last week?

Did you happen to play the lottery?

If you answered yes to both questions, recheck your digits!

On November 14 someone bought a Fast Play VIP Club Progressive ticket at J&S Liquors on Liberty Road, worth $2,948,743.

No winner's come forward yet, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The ticket itself costs $30 bucks. It's similar to a scratch-offbut the numbers are already printed once purchased, instantly letting players know if they won.