Did you just see a dolphin? Report it with the DolphinWatch app!

SOLOMONS, Md. — Did you just see a dolphin in the Chesapeake Bay? Report it with the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science's app!

They launched the Chesapeake DolphinWatch App in 2017 to get real-time reports of dolphin sightings on the largest estuary in the country.

Since then, scientists have received over 7,000 reports of dolphin sightings to help track their visits to the bay.

Nearly 1,500 were reported last year alone.

The app was created to allow people who are already enjoying the Chesapeake Bay to report sightings of dolphins, including the time, date, GPS location, number of animals observed, and pictures and video of the animals.

“Not only can users see their sightings, but they can also see the sightings of other users” said UMCES Professor Tom Miller. “This means that if you are looking for dolphins, Chesapeake DolphinWatch can guide you to where they were last seen near your location. However, it is important that you keep a safe and respectful distance from these charismatic animals.”

Research shows the distribution of dolphins in the Chesapeake Bay is seasonal. As the waters warm in late spring, they begin to stray further and further away from the bay.

From May to September, dolphins are regularly seen north of the Bay Bridge in the upper bay.

