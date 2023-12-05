Diapers for a cause

BALTIMORE — Diapers and other baby supplies flooded nonprofit ShareBaby's Baltimore warehouse on Tuesday. Workers from Amazon's Baltimore Fulfillment Center helped the nonprofit process, pack, and distribute the supplies to the city's most vulnerable families.

ShareBaby says supplies are more critical around this time of year.

The Winter months are much colder and people need access to hats and coats and other things, so what we do here is make sure babies have the diapers and the wipes and the clothing they need making sure families can bridge that gap over the holidays.

- Nadya Dutchin, Executive Director of ShareBaby

Amazon also donated $15,000 dollars to ShareBaby. The nonprofit says the money will most likely be used to buy even more diapers.

ShareBaby is a Baltimore based nonprofit who's goal is to address the unmet basic needs of the city's most vulnerable young children through the distribution of diapers and other essential items.