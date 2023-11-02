Watch Now
DHL distribution center in Elkridge set to close, relocate in February 2024

Frank Franklin II/AP
A DHL logo is displayed outside their location Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in New York. DHL' eCommerce Solutions, a division that specializes in small packages for mid-size shippers, is hiring 900 more permanent workers to its current labor force of 3,000. It also will hire 1,400 temporary workers. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 5:08 PM, Nov 02, 2023
ELKRIDGE, Md. — The DHL distribution center in Elkridge will be closing down and relocating in February 2024.

Officials tell WMAR that the move to Manassas, Virginia will help better serve customers as they will have a larger distribution center to help them process more volume.

"This new building will better position us to support our strong customer base in Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic states," a representative from the company said.

With the move, 120 employees will be affected.

A representative said that the employees were given an advanced notice and would be offered the opportunity to relocate or the benefit of a retention package for maintaining employment with the company up until the last week in February.

