DEWALT launches local event to inspire next generation of trade workers

TOWSON, Md. — Eric Melton was like a kid in a candy store, except the senior carpentry student was surrounded by power tools.

He was among more than 150 students tool manufacturer DEWALT invited to its Innovation Center in Towson.

“All this amazingness,” Melton says with a big grin. “I mean… I’m still in shock. I didn't even process everything yet.”

It's part of DEWALT's “Grow The Trades” initiative to help remove obstacles that might stand in the way of going into a trade career. The teens came from technical high schools in Baltimore and Harford counties. And as far as Philadelphia, where Melton goes to school.

“I had a blast here,” he says. “Where my shop is, it’s just a bunch of wood and a bunch of dust. But here, I just love the environment.”

They got to see demonstrations of some of the most technically advanced tools available. The equipment they'll eventually use on the job.

Experts in the construction industry and even NASCAR were there for advice.

“The number one thing I learned today was always show up on time,” he says. “And always be there. And just have a good attitude.”

The goal is to inspire the next generation. And Eric is inspired.

“I just wanna make a difference in my community,” he says. “I wanna work with my hands. I want to work with my friends. And I just wanna make a difference in my life. Make a difference for other people.”

Dewalt is offering scholarships to students pursuing tradeschool education. Applications are now open here: DEWALT Trades Scholarship. The deadline to apply is Jan. 16.