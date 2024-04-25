DeWalt honors non-profit Power52 with trade grant

COLUMBIA, Md. — Tool company DeWalt and non-profit Power52 are helping train the next generation of solar workers.

On Thursday, the tool company recognized the Columbia-based non-profit with a Grow the Trade grant.

Power52 offers skilled labor training and job assistance for workers in the field of solar power. They specifically work with underserved communities, such as people who were formerly incarcerated.

One worker who completed the program said that the program also helped him work through mental health issues.

“Power52 not only provided us with skills training, but they also make sure we are in a good mental state where we can learn and that we know how to act when we get on the job,” said Turbo James.

DeWalt also donated a complete set of tools needed for Power52’s training.