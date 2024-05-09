DevelopHER graduates look to help reshape Baltimore's real estate landscape

BALTIMORE — The real estate game has a lack of women on the field, especially when considering women of color.

DevelopHER, a 5-month program that empowers black and brown women in real estate, was created to change that.

The nucleus of DevelopHER is made up of three pillars: equity, access, and diversity for all.

The first class of graduates from this program walked across the stage Thursday morning at the Baltimore Peninsula.

DevelopHER wants to disrupt the stigma of who gets to own a piece of the property pie.

There's a big possibility Charm City’s endless rows of vacant homes may be the first blank canvas of opportunity for these ladies to not only reshape their lives but also the lives of many Baltimoreans.

For me info on DevelopHER, click here.