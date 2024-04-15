Developer of Maryland Live! hopes to build Virginia "entertainment district"

Watch Now
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore-based developer behind the Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel now hopes to build a "gaming and entertainment district" to Virginia.

The Cordish Companies wants to help develop a $1.4 billion "Live! Gaming & Entertainment District" to Petersburg, Va., which is just south of Richmond.

The Cordish Companies is partnering with Virginia's Bruce Smith Enterprise on the proposal. They responded to a request for proposal from the City of Petersburg; the casino would still need to be approved by the state.

The plan ultimately calls for more than 400,000 of "first-class gaming, hotel and dining space," an upscale hotel, 1,600 slot machines, a 3,000-seat entertainment venue, eight "food and entertainment options," plus live action table games, a poker room, meeting and convention space, and a casino bar.

Zed Smith, chief operating officer for The Cordish Companies, said in a statement:

The Cordish Companies’ track record for designing, financing, building, and operating large-scale mixed-use developments and casino resort destinations in the country is unmatched. Our success includes achieving every commitment, program, and goal in our proposals for cities across the country. We are committed to excellence, creating unforgettable experiences for our guests, and treating our team members and communities like family.

