Developer of Maryland Live! hopes to build Virginia "entertainment district"

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore-based developer behind the Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel now hopes to build a "gaming and entertainment district" to Virginia.

The Cordish Companies wants to help develop a $1.4 billion "Live! Gaming & Entertainment District" to Petersburg, Va., which is just south of Richmond.

The Cordish Companies is partnering with Virginia's Bruce Smith Enterprise on the proposal. They responded to a request for proposal from the City of Petersburg; the casino would still need to be approved by the state.

The plan ultimately calls for more than 400,000 of "first-class gaming, hotel and dining space," an upscale hotel, 1,600 slot machines, a 3,000-seat entertainment venue, eight "food and entertainment options," plus live action table games, a poker room, meeting and convention space, and a casino bar.

Zed Smith, chief operating officer for The Cordish Companies, said in a statement: