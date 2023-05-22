Detectives catch Odenton man stealing rainbow hearts from church's LGBTQ+ sign

ODENTON, Md. — Caught in the act.

For two days straight someone stole the rainbow-colored hearts surrounding an LGBTQ+ sign outside Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church in Odenton.

Surveillance footage showed the same suspect responsible.

On May 19 Anne Arundel County Police detectives staked out near the church on Piney Orchard Parkway.

They saw a man pull up in the block and head straight for the church sign, where he began removing the hearts.

RELATED: Robbing a church of rainbows

Investigators then moved in for the stop at which point the suspect ran away.

After a brief foot chase, police arrested 28-year-old Michael Deangelo Billups.

Since March 31 the church says they've been the victims of nine acts of theft and/or vandalism. It's unclear if Billups is tied to any of those other incidents.