Destined for death on a dog meat farm, 7 super pups survive fire and find new home in Maryland

BALTIMORE — They can't speak, so we'll never know what their eyes have seen.

Seven dogs who survived unimaginable death and destruction overseas are starting a new life here in Maryland.

Their names are Guwon, Gudol, Howoo, Wondo, Samdo, Sado, and Yido.

This is the story of their long painful journey that hopefully ends happily ever after.

These seven Tosas lived their entire existence caged up on a South Korean dog meat farm.

That was until a raging wildfire ripped through Andong, in the country's Gyeongbuk Province.

The farmer saved themselves by fleeing, leaving 700 dogs burnt to death.

Only these lucky seven remained.

Humane World for Animals, formerly known as the Humane Society of the United States, got word of the terrible news and stepped in.

Now these seven miracle dogs have another chance at life.

They're currently being rehabilitated and treated before going up for adoption where they'll look to find a new forever loving home.

Guwon, Gudol and Howoo all suffered burns to their face, back, and paws, while Wondo, Samdo and Sado were found in an emaciated state.

“I’m amazed at how gentle they are. They’ve simply never had the chance to interact with people because they’ve been confined in cages since birth," said Daniel Henney, a Korean American actor who had a chance to meet the amazing seven. “Having endured such a devastating experience, the healing process alone could be overwhelming for them—but seeing them accept human touch without any signs of aggression is truly moving. I sincerely hope that only days filled with love will lie ahead for these lucky seven.”

“The horrific deaths of hundreds of dogs at this dog meat farm is a terrible tragedy, but thankfully we are able to give these lucky seven dogs a chance of happy lives in loving families after the trauma they have been through,” added Sangkyung Lee, campaign manager at Humane World for Animals Korea.

Thanks to Humane World for Animals, South Korea has vowed to end the dog meat trade by 2027.