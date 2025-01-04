Despite funding issues, advocates remain hopeful Red Line project continues

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Red Line is in jeopardy.

​Funding issues are putting the light rail project that would connect East and West Baltimore in limbo. ​

Governor Wes Moore, who revitalized the project in June of 2023, set a goal of getting it done before he leaves office.

"We are officially getting the Red Line project moving again here in Baltimore," said Moore.

It's been a bumpy ride for Baltimore's Red Line which is facing an uncertain future once again. Senate President Bill Ferguson called the project unlikely in a recent press conference.

"I think we have to be realistic that it is unlikely but look you never know," said Ferguson.

Brian O'Malley is the president and CEO of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, advocating for commuters and increased public transit.

"Let's not be too quick to throw in the towel or too eager to throw in the towel," said O'Malley. "The Red Line is a project that has been talked about and planned for decades, literally. We've seen governors and presidents come and go."

A major issue for the Red Line is Maryland's plan to cut transportation funding, specifically to Baltimore.

"If we want to win federal funding to help pay for building the Red Line, the federal government is going to look at whether we can maintain the system we currently have. And if we continue to underfund it and let it fall further into disrepair, we will lose points on that competitive grant application process," said O'Malley.

Baltimore's transit system relies on the state to decide its funding and which projects move forward.

This isn't the case for other major cities.

"Other places have more local say in charting their transit future," said O'Malley.

​According to MTA spokesperson Veronica Battisti, the state has spent $11 million on the project, with another $151 million budgeted.​

​The statement went on to say: "MTA is committed to advancing the Red Line project and is continuing to work with our partners and stakeholders to ensure the community's needs for this project are an integral part of our ongoing effort to strengthen the region's economy through a more connected, efficient, and accessible transit system."​

​Maryland's legislature returns to Annapolis next week, and the budget for this year will play a major role in keeping the Red Line project moving forward.