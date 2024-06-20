Designers, artists chosen for "Adam & Eve" themed Baltimore Met Gala

BALTMORE — The executive producers of the Baltimore MET Gala, LaRian Finney and Derrick Chase, revealed the theme, “Adam & Eve: Enter the Garden,” for the highly anticipated art fashion event back in January.

If the security for the Gala isn’t dressed as angels holding swords of fire, a huge opportunity was missed.

Tonight, the designers and artists headlining the ball were announced at the World Trade Center downtown.

The designers chosen are:



Alec Rismic Couture by Carl Trogden

Andrew Nowell Menswear

Be Made by Sean Bellamy

The Dapper Luq, by Luqman Haskett

Earle Bannister: Earle Bannister Couture

Gabby’s World Design, by Gabby L.

Iconic License by Eryn Boggs

Jody Davis Designs

Madison Walker, by Dermaine Johnson

Shop the Runway by Rania Youniss

Studio D’Maxsi by Afua Sam

The featured artists are:

Ada Pinkston

Ainsley Burrows

Bria Edwards

Candice Tavares

Devin Allen

Elijah Trice

Eric Briscoe

Ernest Shaw

Joan Cox

Kolpeace

Laurielle Noel

Linnea Poole

Melissa Sutherland

Rodney Elliott

Rowan Bathurst

S Rasheem

Schroeder Cherry

Tajmir Posce

Tamara Payne

Vonne Napper

They were chosen by the BMG Fashion Commission, Lana Rae, Jody Davis, and Earle Bannister, and Art Exhibition Curators Ernest Shaw and Ainsley Burrows.

Last year's theme was the elements: earth, water, air, and fire. Over 150 models graced the runway at the M&T Bank Exchange.

This year's Baltimore Met Gala, taking place on September 14 at the MD Live Casino, is looking to be yet another feast for the eye of fashion.