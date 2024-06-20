Designers, artists chosen for "Adam & Eve" themed Baltimore Met Gala

BALTMORE — The executive producers of the Baltimore MET Gala, LaRian Finney and Derrick Chase, revealed the theme, “Adam & Eve: Enter the Garden,” for the highly anticipated art fashion event back in January.
Tonight, the designers and artists headlining the ball were announced at the World Trade Center downtown.
The designers chosen are:
- Alec Rismic Couture by Carl Trogden
- Andrew Nowell Menswear
- Be Made by Sean Bellamy
- The Dapper Luq, by Luqman Haskett
- Earle Bannister: Earle Bannister Couture
- Gabby’s World Design, by Gabby L.
- Iconic License by Eryn Boggs
- Jody Davis Designs
- Madison Walker, by Dermaine Johnson
- Shop the Runway by Rania Youniss
- Studio D’Maxsi by Afua Sam
The featured artists are:
- Ada Pinkston
- Ainsley Burrows
- Bria Edwards
- Candice Tavares
- Devin Allen
- Elijah Trice
- Eric Briscoe
- Ernest Shaw
- Joan Cox
- Kolpeace
- Laurielle Noel
- Linnea Poole
- Melissa Sutherland
- Rodney Elliott
- Rowan Bathurst
- S Rasheem
- Schroeder Cherry
- Tajmir Posce
- Tamara Payne
- Vonne Napper
They were chosen by the BMG Fashion Commission, Lana Rae, Jody Davis, and Earle Bannister, and Art Exhibition Curators Ernest Shaw and Ainsley Burrows.
Last year's theme was the elements: earth, water, air, and fire. Over 150 models graced the runway at the M&T Bank Exchange.
This year's Baltimore Met Gala, taking place on September 14 at the MD Live Casino, is looking to be yet another feast for the eye of fashion.