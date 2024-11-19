Deputy Fire Chief in Earlville, Maryland charged with setting brush fire

EARLVILLE, Md. — The Deputy Fire Chief of Hacks Point Volunteer Fire Company, Robert "Bobby" Bennett, is now in police custody for allegedly setting a brush fire in Earlville, Maryland.

Officials say the investigation began on November 4 when a brush fire was reported on the Recovery Centers of America's property on Grove Neck Road.

Firefighters, including Bennett, responded to the fire.

The blaze was eventually extinguished, but not before two acres of land was scorched.

An investigation was launched after the addiction treatment center contacted the State Fire Marshal's Office.

They said they saw Bennett setting the fire on surveillance video.

"This situation is deeply troubling," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. "I want to make clear that this one person's alleged actions in no way reflect upon the thousands of dedicated career and volunteer firefighters who serve our communities—especially our volunteers who give of themselves and their time to serve Maryland. I'm disappointed, but the alleged actions of one should not disparage the work and sacrifices of those who serve," Mowbray stated.

"The dedicated volunteers of our Hacks Point community will continue to respond, and the department reassures the public that we will remain vigilant in protecting the community and responding to emergencies," said Hacks Point Volunteer Fire Company Chief Frank Redford.

Bennett was arrested Tuesday morning and is charged with second-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property, and reckless endangerment.