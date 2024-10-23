Deputy assaulted while attempting to stop robbery at Royal Farms in Joppa

JOPPA, Md. — One man is in custody after an attempted robbery at a Royal Farms in Joppa.

Deputies were flagged down by employees of the Royal Farms store after midnight Wednesday to report the robbery, which was in progress.

They spotted the suspects behind the counter allegedly trying to steal cigarettes.

Both suspects were given demands, but they did not comply, leading to a physical encounter.

One of the suspects was able to flee. The other suspect, who authorities have identified as 25-year-old Justin Corey Cotten, assaulted a deputy during the struggle before also fleeing on foot.

That deputy was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and was released to full duty following treatment.

After a long search, authorities located Cotten later that night.

The second suspect was identified but has not yet been apprehended, although charges have been filed.

Cotten remains in police custody and is charged with attempted theft and charges related to the assault.