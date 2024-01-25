Deputies: Victim killed by crossbow in Cecil County

CONOWINGO, Md. — A victim is dead after being shot by a crossbow on Wednesday in Cecil County.

Authorities say around 4:40 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 700 block of Bell Manor Road for a report of a person struck with an arrow.

When deputies arrived, they, along with emergency services, aided the victim and transported them to Lancaster General Hospital in Pennsylvania. The victim later died from their injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the arrow was fired from a crossbow belonging to a person inside the residence. That person was taken in for questioning.

Authorities say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

This case remains active.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Johnathan Eldreth at (410) 392-2126 or by email at Johnathan.Eldreth@cecilsheriffmd.gov.