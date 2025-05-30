BEL AIR, Md. — You may have spotted them before at the Bel Air Town Run.

Those deputies loaded down with equipment.

Watch as a deputy shows us the gear he'll be wearing Deputies don weighty gear for Humane Society

It’s actually a fundraising effort where they don more weight in return for donations to help save pets at the Human Society of Harford County.

“We will run the whole thing hopefully,” said Dep. Kevin Phillips of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, “Sometimes I’ll get some of the race people to carry me, yes, but I think it is about a 3.2 mile race.”

Deputy Phillips takes inventory of the added weight.

“This plate carrier is probably 15 pounds, I’m guessing, with the radio and gear and mags and plates,” said Phillips, “The belt is probably 10 to 12 pounds.”

Not to mention the obligatory battering ram used by the Special Resource Team, but Phillips says the gas mask may be the most challenging part of the attire due to its impact on the runner’s breathing.

A cumulative test of endurance that never gets any easier as he has jokingly pointed out in promotions for the fundraiser on social media.

“I realize the race is important to you, but is there any way that we kind find somebody else? I haven’t been training at all,” pleads Phillips to someone off screen followed by barking when it’s revealed he’s been addressing a large Labrador Retriever.

For those who typically only engage the public during their worst moments at critical incidents, shooting and such, it’s a labor of love for both the animals and the people they serve.

“I do appreciate the support. It shows that we’re connecting,” said Phillips, “I know times are tough or whatever so it’s really not the amount, but the fact that people either donate or go to the Humane Society or have a positive interaction at the race. You know. People will come out to the race and interact with us, which is great as well.”

If you’re interested in rooting on the weighted down deputies, the town run gets underway bright and early at 8:00 in the morning this Sunday, June 1.