Department of Transportation providing sandbags ahead of heavy rain in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced they'll be providing sandbags for residents and business owners in preparation for heavy rains and possible flooding.

This weather is expected to come on Thursday and Friday.

Sandbags will be offered on a first come first served basis.

They are available to Baltimore City residents and business owners on Wednesday, April 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the following locations:



Fells Point: intersection of Thames Street and Broadway

Frederick Avenue: Stillmeadow Church at 5110 Frederick Avenue

Intersection of Hillen Road and 35th Street (on corner)

Those picking up sandbags have to show proof residence in Baltimore and must fill/transport their own bags.

Supply sand, bags, bag ties and shovels will be on-site.