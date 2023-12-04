Department of Juvenile Services gets $750K in federal funds

The Department of Juvenile Services just got $750,000 to help teens in its custody rejoin the community.

The Second Chance Community Based Reentry program "supports comprehensive, multidisciplinary, truama-informed best practices to promote a community-based reentry," according to a news release on Monday.

“The department understands that there is a better way to serve young people as they navigate the process of reentry, a way that will allow us to help youth meet their fullest potential and reduce recidivism,” says Maryland DJS Secretary Vincent Schiraldi.

According to the release, the Department hopes to use this program to help promote comprehensive treatment as well as support long-term committed kids, high-risk kids, and emerging adults.